Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) PT Lowered to $236.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $246.00 to $236.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s current price.

HON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

Shares of HON opened at $206.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $142.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.26. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $344,323,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 123.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,798,000 after acquiring an additional 845,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after acquiring an additional 740,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 49.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,857,000 after acquiring an additional 696,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

