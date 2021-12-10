Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Issues Earnings Results

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 13.62%.

Shares of HOFT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,421. Hooker Furniture has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $42.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Hooker Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hooker Furniture by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hooker Furniture by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hooker Furniture by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 57,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hooker Furniture by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

