Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Issues Earnings Results

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 13.62%.
Shares of HOFT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,421. Hooker Furniture has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $42.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.91.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Hooker Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hooker Furniture by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hooker Furniture by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hooker Furniture by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 57,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hooker Furniture by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.
About Hooker Furniture
Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.
