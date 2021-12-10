Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.59. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $36.36 and a one year high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,858 shares of company stock valued at $195,346 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. KEMPER Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,573,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,193,000 after purchasing an additional 681,700 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,048,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 631.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 247,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2,054.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 163,228 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.