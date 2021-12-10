Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 28.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,218 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,630,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 16,269 shares during the period. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

HBNC stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $880.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

In related news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $97,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.