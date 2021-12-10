Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Hormel Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.870-$2.030 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.87-2.03 EPS.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.03. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $50.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

