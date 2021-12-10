Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Shares Up 4.5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $44.79 and last traded at $44.70. 21,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,214,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.79.

The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRL. Barclays reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,137,000 after purchasing an additional 359,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,701,000 after purchasing an additional 667,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after purchasing an additional 668,747 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,933,000 after purchasing an additional 141,702 shares in the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.86.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

