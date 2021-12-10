HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $128.00

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €128.00 ($143.82) and last traded at €127.90 ($143.71), with a volume of 25097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €127.00 ($142.70).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($146.07) price objective on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($139.33) price objective on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €108.92 and its 200-day moving average price is €99.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.16.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

