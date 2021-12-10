Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HOTH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/3/2021 – Hoth Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema. The company's BioLexa(TM) Platform is a proprietary, patented drug compound platform. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. "

12/2/2021 – Hoth Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2021 – Hoth Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/24/2021 – Hoth Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Hoth Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NASDAQ HOTH opened at $0.77 on Friday. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Sell-side analysts expect that Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 40,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 650.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 612,118 shares during the period. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

