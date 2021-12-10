Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.500-$32.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3 billion.Hovnanian Enterprises also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HOV stock opened at $122.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.20. The firm has a market cap of $769.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.41. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $146.34.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $690.68 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 959.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 327.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

