Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.500-$32.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3 billion.Hovnanian Enterprises also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of HOV stock opened at $122.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.20. The firm has a market cap of $769.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.41. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $146.34.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $690.68 million for the quarter.
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.
