Howard Capital Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Ally Financial accounts for approximately 2.2% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $23,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,790,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,480,000 after purchasing an additional 516,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ally Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,595,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,225,000 after purchasing an additional 564,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,840,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,071,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth about $4,653,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $48.31 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.15%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $895,475 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.