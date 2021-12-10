Howard Capital Management Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,167,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Mondelez International by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,078 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Mondelez International by 84.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $76,442,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 180.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,651,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,222,062 shares of company stock worth $199,777,148 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

