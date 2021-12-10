Howard Capital Management Group LLC Sells 16,665 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lowered its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,665 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 3.7% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $39,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 3,611,849 shares valued at $456,408,348. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

NYSE BX opened at $133.99 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.60.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

