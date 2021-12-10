Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) & Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Financial Contrast

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) and Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Healthpeak Properties and Howard Hughes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthpeak Properties 1 5 6 0 2.42 Howard Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00

Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus price target of $35.40, indicating a potential upside of 4.76%. Howard Hughes has a consensus price target of $132.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.42%. Given Howard Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than Healthpeak Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and Howard Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthpeak Properties 33.74% 1.54% 0.75% Howard Hughes -7.70% -0.77% -0.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and Howard Hughes’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthpeak Properties $1.64 billion 11.07 $413.56 million $1.15 29.38 Howard Hughes $699.49 million 7.44 -$26.15 million ($1.16) -81.34

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Howard Hughes. Howard Hughes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthpeak Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats Howard Hughes on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry. The Medical Office segment includes pharmacies, hospital ancillary service space, and outpatient services such as diagnostic centers, rehabilitation clinics, and day-surgery operating rooms. The CCRC segment include independent living, assisted living, and skilled nursing units to provide a continuum of care in an integrated campus. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments. The Master Planned Communities segment focuses in the development and sale of land in large-scale, long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Columbia, Maryland. The Seaport District operates an approximately 453,000 square feet of restaurant, retail, and entertainment properties situated in three primary locations in New York, New York: Pier 17, Historic Area/Uplands, and Tin Building. The Strategic Developments segment involves in the other real estate assets in the form of entitled and unentitled land and residential condominium developments. The company was founded on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Woodlands, TX.

