Howland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,014,743,000 after purchasing an additional 77,043 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $581,783,000 after acquiring an additional 125,286 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,567,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $304,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $294,840,000 after acquiring an additional 196,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.22.

NYSE NSC opened at $286.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $226.09 and a 1-year high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $1,968,530. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

