Howland Capital Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 346,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,197,000 after buying an additional 30,959 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $113.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.07 and a 200-day moving average of $112.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.63 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

