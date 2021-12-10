Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 145 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.8% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Nkcfo LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,735,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 823.9% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 19.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in Alphabet by 58.2% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,952.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,873.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,712.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

