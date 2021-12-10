Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $216.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.78 and a 200-day moving average of $224.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.70 and a 1-year high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.17.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

