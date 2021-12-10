Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 640 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,651,000 after purchasing an additional 31,339 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1,585.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 51,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,260,000 after buying an additional 87,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 210,570 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average of $40.34.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSK. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

