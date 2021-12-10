Howland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 34.5% during the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,740 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. UBS Group lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average of $53.68. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

