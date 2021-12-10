HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Insider Harvey Anderson Sells 8,268 Shares

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $297,813.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Harvey Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $654,024.60.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86.

HP stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in HP by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,985 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in HP by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,380 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in HP by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in HP by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in HP by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,384 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

