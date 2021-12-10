Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will report $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. Hubbell posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year sales of $4.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 422,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,959,000 after buying an additional 19,227 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 138.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 48.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 15.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.28. The company had a trading volume of 125,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.44. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $149.07 and a twelve month high of $212.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.44%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

