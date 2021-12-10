Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) by 90.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641,612 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of Humanigen worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

HGEN stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $314.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -1.84. Humanigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14). Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 1,062.54% and a negative net margin of 8,202.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humanigen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

