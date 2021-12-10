HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $32.87

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.87, but opened at $34.14. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 4,632 shares trading hands.

HCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average is $35.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 227.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 36.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in HUTCHMED in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the second quarter worth about $199,000. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.