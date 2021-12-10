I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Get I-Mab alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IMAB. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.71.

I-Mab stock opened at $54.77 on Thursday. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in I-Mab during the second quarter worth about $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in I-Mab during the third quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in I-Mab by 303.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in I-Mab during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in I-Mab by 72.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on I-Mab (IMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.