i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 102,740.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $22.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.58.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 53,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $996,951.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IIIV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.72.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

