iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ibio Inc., formerly known as iBioPharma Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on developing vaccines and therapeutic proteins based upon its plant-based iBioLaunch platform technology. The Company’s hydroponically grown green plants can be used for the development and manufacture of proteins applicable to a range of disease agents, such as influenza, sleeping sickness, anthrax, plague, human papillomavirus and veterinary influenza applications. IBio, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, Delaware. “

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of iBio in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of IBIO opened at $0.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of -5.96. iBio has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a current ratio of 11.09.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. iBio had a negative net margin of 1,133.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that iBio will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of iBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iBio by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 610,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 67,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iBio by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 82,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

