Idavoll Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $255,210.00 (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 10th. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $14.09 million and $255,210.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00056067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,886.07 or 0.08207491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00084669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,190.61 or 0.99667851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00056641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002772 BTC.

About Idavoll Network

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 846,569,887 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idavoll Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idavoll Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

