IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Hits New 52-Week High at $132.79

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $132.79 and last traded at $132.58, with a volume of 1724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.92.

INFO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

The stock has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.85.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

