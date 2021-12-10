II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. II-VI posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on IIVI. TheStreet raised II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.21.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $558,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in II-VI by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in II-VI by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in II-VI by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in II-VI by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 38,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.78. 25,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,405. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.77. II-VI has a 1-year low of $54.35 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

