Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Trading Down 7.6%

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)’s share price was down 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.42. Approximately 2,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 146,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IKNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ikena Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 787.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ikena Oncology by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

