Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Trading Down 7.6%

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)’s share price was down 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.42. Approximately 2,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 146,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on IKNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ikena Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 787.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ikena Oncology by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.
Ikena Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:IKNA)
Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.