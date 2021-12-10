Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX) Director Sells C$25,680.00 in Stock

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX) Director Tony Abbandonato sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.20, for a total value of C$25,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,215,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,658,176.40.

Tony Abbandonato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Tony Abbandonato sold 75,000 shares of Imaflex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$97,500.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Tony Abbandonato sold 11,100 shares of Imaflex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.39, for a total value of C$15,429.00.

Shares of CVE IFX opened at C$1.30 on Friday. Imaflex Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.95 and a 12-month high of C$1.60. The company has a market cap of C$65.34 million and a P/E ratio of 7.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.37.

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiary, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for consumer, industrial, and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

