indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 28,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,096,997 shares.The stock last traded at $12.85 and had previously closed at $14.98.
INDI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 183.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,687 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,775,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,567,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,131,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.
indie Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDI)
indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.
See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.