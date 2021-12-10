indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 28,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,096,997 shares.The stock last traded at $12.85 and had previously closed at $14.98.

INDI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 183.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,687 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,775,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,567,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,131,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

