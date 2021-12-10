Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.18% from the company’s current price.

IFNNF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

IFNNF opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.35. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $49.91.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

