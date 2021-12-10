Informa (LON:INF) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 725 ($9.61) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Informa from GBX 496 ($6.58) to GBX 560 ($7.43) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 640 ($8.49) to GBX 635 ($8.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 633.33 ($8.40).

Shares of INF opened at GBX 506.20 ($6.71) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 529.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 527.64. The stock has a market cap of £7.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 459.80 ($6.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 603.60 ($8.00).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

