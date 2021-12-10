Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFJPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Informa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of IFJPY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. 34,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,703. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. Informa has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $16.70.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

