Insider Buying: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Purchases 68,600 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin bought 68,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $908,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.34 million, a P/E ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVER has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in EverQuote by 756.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 104,696 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in EverQuote by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 401,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 228,300 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

