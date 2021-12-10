Insider Buying: Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) CFO Buys 3,500 Shares of Stock

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) CFO Gary Gerson purchased 3,500 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.86. 123,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,024. The company has a market cap of $851.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.1253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,000.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,100,000 after purchasing an additional 127,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,710,000 after purchasing an additional 70,623 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,259,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,923,000 after acquiring an additional 67,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

