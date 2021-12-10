Insider Buying: Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Director Acquires $10,020.00 in Stock

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Director Guy L. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $10,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of IDN opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.15 million, a P/E ratio of -69.49 and a beta of 1.80. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on IDN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum lowered Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.