Insider Buying: TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) insider Christopher C. Swenson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:NRDY opened at $5.94 on Friday. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $937.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRDY shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 90,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,213,000.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

