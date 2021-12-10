Insider Selling: ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Major Shareholder Sells 26,274 Shares of Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 26,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $822,638.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lsv Associates, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

On Wednesday, December 8th, Lsv Associates, Llc sold 42,458 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $1,411,728.50.

NASDAQ:ALXO traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.08. 329,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,822. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $110.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 3.48.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). Equities analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALXO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.