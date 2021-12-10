Insider Selling: Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Director Sells 10,588 Shares of Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 10,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $123,561.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Full House Resorts stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The firm has a market cap of $391.90 million, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.82. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $12.18.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 150.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 55.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Full House Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

