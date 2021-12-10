Insider Selling: Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CAO Sells $1,637,200.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $90.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.23. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of -169.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

