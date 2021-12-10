Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $322,056.99 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,501 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $322,056.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,495 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $2,833,514.30.

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $2,871,000.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $53,661.09.

On Friday, September 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 6,188 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $739,651.64.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $91.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.16. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.63 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $690,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

