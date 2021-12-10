Insider Selling: Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CAO Sells 1,179 Shares of Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $213,564.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Brian Spears also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of Omnicell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total value of $6,959,190.60.

Shares of OMCL opened at $179.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $112.06 and a one year high of $187.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 104.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 22.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.8% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

