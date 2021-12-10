Insider Selling: OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Major Shareholder Sells $262,707.69 in Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 16,009 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $262,707.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, T Kendall Hunt sold 14,204 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $234,081.92.

On Wednesday, December 1st, T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $61,039.78.

On Wednesday, September 15th, T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $526,500.00.

On Monday, September 13th, T Kendall Hunt sold 56,345 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $1,146,057.30.

Shares of OSPN opened at $16.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64. OneSpan Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $659.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 0.54.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

OSPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

