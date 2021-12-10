Insider Selling: People Infrastructure Ltd (ASX:PPE) Insider Sells A$6,000,000.00 in Stock

People Infrastructure Ltd (ASX:PPE) insider Declan Sherman sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.00 ($2.82), for a total transaction of A$6,000,000.00 ($4,225,352.11).

Declan Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Declan Sherman acquired 7,859 shares of People Infrastructure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.05 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of A$31,828.95 ($22,414.75).

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.99.

People Infrastructure Ltd, a workforce management company, provides contracted staffing and human resources outsourcing services in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers recruiting, on-boarding, rostering, timesheet management, pay rolling, and workplace health and safety management services.

