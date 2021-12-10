Insider Selling: RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) COO Sells $274,200.00 in Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RDNT opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 1.70.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RDNT. Barclays began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RadNet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in RadNet during the second quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in RadNet by 51.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in RadNet by 1,026.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in RadNet by 4,373.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

