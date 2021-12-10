Insider Selling: Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director Sells 20,500 Shares of Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director David Awram sold 20,500 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total transaction of C$153,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,449,421.76.

Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$7.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 38.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.88. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$6.86 and a 12-month high of C$11.34.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSL shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.69.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

