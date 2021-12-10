Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells 2,652 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.43, for a total transaction of $2,600,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total transaction of $1,329,387.50.

On Monday, October 18th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50.

On Friday, September 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,003.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 324.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,008.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $795.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after acquiring an additional 297,926 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $801.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

