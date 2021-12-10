Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Sells $42,615.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $42,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Holger Bartel sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $34,265.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Holger Bartel sold 2,488 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $24,332.64.

On Monday, November 29th, Holger Bartel sold 6,100 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $60,390.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $48,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Holger Bartel sold 8,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $82,025.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Holger Bartel sold 8,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $80,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Holger Bartel sold 28,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $306,375.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Holger Bartel sold 10,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $116,970.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Holger Bartel sold 1,723 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $18,332.72.

On Monday, September 20th, Holger Bartel sold 17,810 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $192,348.00.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $128.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.87.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 929.93%. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 46.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 36.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 51.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 86,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 109.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 32,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 303.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

TZOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

